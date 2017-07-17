Local News

RDU temporarily evacuated due to alarm malfunction

Posted 6 minutes ago
Updated 33 seconds ago

RDU expecting busy weekend thanks to Triangle-area college graduations

Morrisville, N.C. — Ringing alarms caused authorities to temporarily evacuate travelers from Raleigh-Durham International Airport Monday night.

Authorities said there was no fire and the alarms sounded because of a system malfunction.

Passengers were evacuated for about 20 minutes and returned to the airport just after 8 p.m.

Airport officials said they do not anticipate any flight delays as a result of the evaucation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Triangle Area Special Offers
Comments

Please with your WRAL.com account to comment on this story. You also will need a Facebook account to comment.

Oldest First
View all