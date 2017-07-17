You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— Ringing alarms caused authorities to temporarily evacuate travelers from Raleigh-Durham International Airport Monday night.

Authorities said there was no fire and the alarms sounded because of a system malfunction.

Passengers were evacuated for about 20 minutes and returned to the airport just after 8 p.m.

Airport officials said they do not anticipate any flight delays as a result of the evaucation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.