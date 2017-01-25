You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

Message: * A friend wanted you to see this item from WRAL.com: http://wr.al/176vw

Raleigh-Durham International Airport is doing some maintenance this year, and it means travelers may need to get to the airport even earlier. Much of the work includes replacing expansion joints, repairing drainage and painting new stripes. But the parking situation will be anything but routine.

There are about 11,000 spaces in the parking deck, and when the maintenance begins in March, about 10 percent of those spaces will be closed off on any given day.

"We will be running extra buses from the economy lot, and doing some things in the garage, too, to make sure people find every available space quickly," said Andrew Sawyer, an airport spokesman.

Parking will be at a premium this spring and summer.

"Even though it is a little more convoluted, it's still better than taking the shuttle," traveler Tricia Thomas said.

Thomas said she's not parking in the remote economy lot. She'll get here earlier to enjoy the convenience of the deck.

The work begins in March and should wrap by Thanksgiving. It should only affect the RDU Central spaces, which include hourly and daily parking.

Sawyer said travelers should allow extra time and check the parking status on RDU.com before heading to the airport.