RDU expecting 'Thanksgiving-like' travel numbers this weekend
Posted 8:56 a.m. today
Morrisville, N.C. — Officials with Raleigh-Durham International Airport said Friday that travelers should show up two hours early on what's expected to be an exceptionally busy Mother's Day weekend.
The airport said it expects as many as 147,000 people to pass through the facility by Monday, numbers close to the Thanksgiving weekend.
The Park RDU Central lot was near capacity at 8:30 a.m. Friday, but the Park RDU Premier, Park RDU Economy 3 and Park RDU Economy 4 lots were open.
Two morning flights, one to Boston and another to Newark, were delayed Friday morning, but no other issues were being reported.
