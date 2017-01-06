You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— Like everyone else around central North Carolina, the Raleigh-Durham International Airport is gearing up to deal with a significant snowfall this weekend.

Officials said they will be using employees and contractors—working 12-hour shifts—to do everything from snow removal to parking services. Crews will clear airport roadways, parking lots and sidewalks throughout the storm.

Additionally, crews will be working throughout the weekend to clear runways and taxiways. The airport's goal is to have one runway operational at all times.

If you're flying in or out of RDU this weekend, here are some tips:

–Check the status of your flight with your airline before heading to the airport. Airline schedules may change quickly depending on conditions

–Allow plenty of extra time to travel to the airport as area roadways are likely to be affected

American Airlines, Delta Air Lines and United Airlines, among others, issued flight change waivers ahead of the snow.