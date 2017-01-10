You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— Computer problems in Terminal 2 at Raleigh-Durham International Airport could lead to flight delays or cancellations for several airlines, officials said Tuesday.

The unspecified "computer hardware system issue" affected airlines’ ability to check in passengers for outbound flights, officials said. RDU staff and an outside vendor have been working to resolve the issue since 5 a.m.

Delta, American, United, JetBlue, Air Canada and Alaska Airlines are affected by the issue, and airport officials recommended that passengers check with their individual airline on the status of their specific flight.

The problem doesn't affect Terminal 1, where Southwest Airlines operates.