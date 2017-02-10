You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

A Delta flight was traveling to Raleigh-Durham International Airport Friday evening from Boston's Logan International Airport when the pilot smelled smoke and returned to Boston, officials said.

The plane landed without issue, and all 76 passengers and 4 crew members are safe. Delta Flight 6266 is still in Boston and will arrive on another plane at RDU around 3:15 a.m.