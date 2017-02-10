Local News
RDU-bound flight returns to Boston airport after pilot smells smoke
Posted 16 minutes ago
Updated 15 minutes ago
A Delta flight was traveling to Raleigh-Durham International Airport Friday evening from Boston's Logan International Airport when the pilot smelled smoke and returned to Boston, officials said.
The plane landed without issue, and all 76 passengers and 4 crew members are safe. Delta Flight 6266 is still in Boston and will arrive on another plane at RDU around 3:15 a.m.
