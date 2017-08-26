You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— The body of a Chapel Hill man was recovered on Friday from Grand Teton National Park after he apparently fell from a climb and died, according to the park.

Park rangers recovered the body of Alexander Kenan, 24, after a commercial mountain guide and a client found him while rappelling down from Peak 11,840, an obstacle along the traverse between Teewinot Mountain and Mount Owen. The guide notified rangers around 10:15 a.m.

Rangers were flown by helicopter to a backcountry landing zone near the summer of Peak 11,840. Then, they made three rappels down to the scene and lifted Kenan's body out of the area.

Officials said Kenan was found among rocks about 400 feet below Peak 11,840. He was found with a climbing rope, a helmet and gear appropriate for the terrain, according to the park.

Rangers believe he died from a fall within the past week.

Rangers are asking that anyone who was climbing in the Teewinot Mountain or Mount Owen area on or after Monday, Aug. 21 to call Teton Interagency Dispatch Center at 307-739-3301 whether or not they saw Kenan.