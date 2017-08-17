Rally backs Durham protesters, asks sheriff to drop charges in statue vandalism
Posted 8:31 a.m. today
Updated 8:43 a.m. today
Durham, N.C. — A group of protesters all in black rallied Thursday morning outside the Durham courthouse in support of the people charged in the vandalism of a Confederate statue earlier this week.
Speakers at the rally said they had gathered to get the Durham County Sheriff's Office to drop the charges against the four people arrested this week and to advocate for the removal of all Confederate statues.
Organizers said more people would be surrendering to the magistrate's office to admit to vandalizing the statue. Officials at the jail, though, turned some protesters away if they did not have warrants out for their arrests.
Sheriff Mike Andrews said in a statement that the protesters were welcome if they obtained a permit and remained peaceful.
“The Sheriff’s Office supports the right to peaceable assembly," Andrews said. "As the custodian of the courthouse, the safety and security of visitors and employees will remain a top priority for the Sheriff’s Office. We have taken steps to ensure the daily operation of the courthouse can proceed without disruption. I expect participants in the planned rally to obtain a permit and engage in a peaceful demonstration. My Agency will continue to maintain the safety and security of the building.”
Dante Emmanuel Strobino, 35, and Ngoc Loan Tran, 24, both of Durham, were arrested at the Durham County Courthouse on Wednesday, where Takiyah Fatima Thompson, who climbed the statue, was making her first appearance after she was arrested Tuesday. Peter Hull Gilbert, 39, also of Durham, was arrested later Wednesday afternoon.
All four are charged with disorderly conduct by injury to a statue and damage to real property, which are both misdemeanors, and participation in a riot with property damage in excess of $1,500 and inciting others to riot where property damage exceeds $1,500, which are both felonies.
The protesters moved from the courthouse before 8:30 a.m. and marched toward the jail.
Patrick Gentry Aug 17, 9:35 a.m.
Why are they turning people away that are confessing to commiting multiple crimes?
Haley Sessoms Aug 17, 9:31 a.m.
I'm at work today I guess these people don't have to do that
Ron Coleman Aug 17, 9:17 a.m.
Fortunately I have absolutely no say in this because if it was up to me they all would be locked up for the rest of their life.
Charlie Watkins Aug 17, 9:16 a.m.
This is America and we should be free to choose which laws we follow.
Thomas Williams Aug 17, 9:05 a.m.
That's right, drop charges against criminals, it doesn't matter that they are tearing up public property and costing the public money b/c now law enforcement and courts have to become involved. Doesn't matter to them b/c they probably aren't paying taxes to start with. These people are a drain on society in so many ways. The thing is they never stop being a drain. If it wasn't the monuments, it is a building named after someone they don't approve of. If these people continue to get their way as they have been doing for years, there will be no end to what they march and protest for.
Pam Stiles Aug 17, 9:05 a.m.
Charles Manson has waited almost 50 years for this
John Smith Aug 17, 8:56 a.m.
A question to anyone in support of dropping the charges: If someone came to your house and vandalised it or otherwise destroyed your property, would you not want them punished to the full extent of the law? Lawlessness should not be viewed as heroism.
Lance Cotten Aug 17, 8:45 a.m.
Heck with this group of people.. The sherrif needs to stick it to these people! they broke the law period; what kind of example would it be if he caved and let them off??
Jeffrey Derry Aug 17, 8:39 a.m.
#liberalismisamentaldisorder