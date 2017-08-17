You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— A group of protesters all in black rallied Thursday morning outside the Durham courthouse in support of the people charged in the vandalism of a Confederate statue earlier this week.

Speakers at the rally said they had gathered to get the Durham County Sheriff's Office to drop the charges against the four people arrested this week and to advocate for the removal of all Confederate statues.

Organizers said more people would be surrendering to the magistrate's office to admit to vandalizing the statue. Officials at the jail, though, turned some protesters away if they did not have warrants out for their arrests.

Sheriff Mike Andrews said in a statement that the protesters were welcome if they obtained a permit and remained peaceful.

“The Sheriff’s Office supports the right to peaceable assembly," Andrews said. "As the custodian of the courthouse, the safety and security of visitors and employees will remain a top priority for the Sheriff’s Office. We have taken steps to ensure the daily operation of the courthouse can proceed without disruption. I expect participants in the planned rally to obtain a permit and engage in a peaceful demonstration. My Agency will continue to maintain the safety and security of the building.”

Dante Emmanuel Strobino, 35, and Ngoc Loan Tran, 24, both of Durham, were arrested at the Durham County Courthouse on Wednesday, where Takiyah Fatima Thompson, who climbed the statue, was making her first appearance after she was arrested Tuesday. Peter Hull Gilbert, 39, also of Durham, was arrested later Wednesday afternoon.

All four are charged with disorderly conduct by injury to a statue and damage to real property, which are both misdemeanors, and participation in a riot with property damage in excess of $1,500 and inciting others to riot where property damage exceeds $1,500, which are both felonies.

The protesters moved from the courthouse before 8:30 a.m. and marched toward the jail.