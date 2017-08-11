You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— A worker was killed Friday when a slab of granite fell on him at a Raleigh factory, according to the state Department of Labor.

The man, whose name hasn't been released, was working at NCO Custom Marble & Granite, at 8804 Gulf Court in northwest Raleigh, when the accident occurred, authorities said.

Company spokeswoman Traci Hobcroft said NCO is a family-owned business, and the man who died was related to the owners.

NCO has had no previous workplace safety violations, according to the Department of Labor, which is investigating the incident.

No other details were immediately available.