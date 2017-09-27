You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— A 25-year-old Raleigh woman who was charged with multiple felonies in the death of a bicyclist in December pleaded guilty Wednesday in a Wake County courtroom.

Amy Ellen Franklin pleaded guilty to felony hit and run, felony death by motor vehicle and driving while impaired for hitting 56-year-old Bryan Scott Goforth on Dec. 14 on Western Boulevard. Investigators said Franklin fled after the crash, and Goforth was pronounced dead at the scene.

She was sentenced to 51 to 75 months in prison.

Franklin was arrested about an hour later when officers conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of Cross Link and Hadley roads. She was initially charged with felony hit and run, felony death by motor vehicle and driving while intoxicated.

Police said Goforth was in the crosswalk at Western Boulevard and Hillsborough Street around 11:35 p.m. that night when Franklin, who had a green light, hit him.

Officers later found Franklin when she was trying to drive her disabled car near Rock Quarry Road. Police said Franklin admitted to drinking before driving, texting when she crashed and taking a Xanax pill.

In court, Franklin offered his family an emotional apology.

"There are no words to express the regret and remorse that I feel every day," she said. "For teh rest of my life, I will have to live with what I've done. If I knew I had hit someone I would have stopped and styaed by his side."