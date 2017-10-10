You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— Get ready for orange construction barrels along some of Raleigh's busiest streets.

Local voters on Tuesday gave Raleigh officials the green light to issue $206.7 million in bonds to expand some local thoroughfares and pay for other transportation upgrades.

With XX percent of precincts reporting, xxx percent of people voted in favor of the bonds.

About $142 million of the bond total will be earmarked for widening streets, such as Six Forks Road, Blue Ridge Road, Tryon Road and Atlantic Avenue.

Another $6 million would be used to convert Blount and Person streets downtown from one-way to two-way traffic, while $14 million would go to install sidewalks throughout Raleigh.

Paying off the bonds, if approved, would add $32 to the annual tax bill on a $250,000 home.