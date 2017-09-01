Raleigh teens found safe after 24-hour search
Posted 11:14 a.m. today
Updated 56 minutes ago
Raleigh, N.C. — A pair of Raleigh teens missing since Thursday morning were found safe Friday evening.
According to Sabrina Osborne, her child Kaitlyn, who also goes by Tyler, and Abigail Stender Gold, both 16, were found in some woods and were ok. Osborne did not offer additional detail about how the pair spent their time away.
They had been seen at The Trilogy School, 3810 Merton Drive in Raleigh, on Thursday at about 7:45 a.m., and had walked away, Osborne said.
She spent Friday coordinating volunteers to search area malls, movie theaters and greenways for the pair.
Steve Faulkner Sep 1, 3:52 p.m.
Why isn't there a Silver alert??