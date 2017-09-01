You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

Message: * A friend wanted you to see this item from WRAL.com: http://wr.al/1900T

— A pair of Raleigh teens missing since Thursday morning were found safe Friday evening.

According to Sabrina Osborne, her child Kaitlyn, who also goes by Tyler, and Abigail Stender Gold, both 16, were found in some woods and were ok. Osborne did not offer additional detail about how the pair spent their time away.

They had been seen at The Trilogy School, 3810 Merton Drive in Raleigh, on Thursday at about 7:45 a.m., and had walked away, Osborne said.

She spent Friday coordinating volunteers to search area malls, movie theaters and greenways for the pair.