— A popular local run club and 1,363 participants beat a Guinness World Record on Saturday using their legs and several hundred pairs of flip flops.

That's right -- thousands of amateur runners and athletes alike met in downtown Cary over the weekend for the Flip Flop 1K, also known as the world's largest flip flop run, to break a sweat, raise money for local charities and claim the quirky title.

"This is our third year of of hosting this event, and we have broken the Guinness World Record every year," said Elizabeth Pagano, the nOg Run Club's president. "We tried for years to break the Guinness World Record for the Largest Kilt Run at our St. Paddy's 8K and were unsuccessful each year. After brainstorming new records to break, we decided on the flip flop run since most people own a pair of flip flops."

Pagano said the run club partnered with Feelgoodz, a local flip flop company, to make sure quality flip flops were available with runner registration.

The club has had a lot of practice with setting world records, and, with well over $20,000 raised for charity, this year's event was the best the club has held so far.

"This year, we partnered up with local charities and allowed these charities to form teams of participants," said Pagano. "We donated $10 per registration for every participant who signed up under the charity's team name. The remaining money raised from the event is donated to the monthly charities supported by the nOg Run Club."

What's next for the group of record-setters?

"Next year we'll try to get over 2,000 runners," Pagano said.

