— Two weeks after quietly passing changes to various city employment policies, the Raleigh City Council on Tuesday rescinded those changes after officials apologized for the confusion the changes caused.

"Clearly, in retrospect, it would’ve been more beneficial to present to council in greater detail before asking for your approval," City Manager Ruffin Hall said. "There was never intention in this process to mislead or hide information about these particular policies."

Officials said the changes, which covered job classifications to performance reviews to paid leave, were part of a two-year process to overhaul the pay structure for Raleigh city workers.

But Raleigh firefighters said changes to the city's leave policy unfairly penalized them because of the longer shifts they work. For example, they would receive only eight hours of pay for working on a holiday, although they work 24-hour shifts.

Hall said officials were trying to clean up inconsistencies and make the pay structure equitable across all categories of city workers. No concerns were registered when city staff initially sought feedback from department heads and employee groups, he said.

"I support the city of Raleigh employees, and we will work to get things right," he said.

Firefighters said they were pleased city officials responded so quickly and reversed the changes before they took effect.

"It’s encouraging that they actually listened, and it’s a testament to what happens when you stand united," Raleigh Fire Lt. Chris Ferrell said. "We just want to be treated fairly, and we feel like today was a win, and we now get something for city holidays like other city employees."

In addition to providing firefighters with eight hours of holiday pay in addition to the pay for any hours worked on a holiday, the City Council will allow city workers to roll over up to 96 hours of deferred holiday time to the next year. The council also reinstated using years of service to calculate how much vacation time firefighters earn each month and will again allow them to use city sick leave when they get sick or hurt while working a second job.

"We got some things we didn’t have before," firefighter Mel McLaurin said. "We didn’t get everything we want, but baby steps."