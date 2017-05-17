You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

Margaux's is the type of place where people tend to linger. It could be the decor – a mix of pieces from local artists that rotates every two to three months – or the rich cuisine – a blend of French, Southern and Asian.

Owner and general manager opened Margaux's 25 years ago with his brother-in-law who is also a chef. It was one of Raleigh's first French restaurants. Four years later, things began to change when London born chef Andrew Pettifer joined the team as Chef de Cuisine and also purchased a share in the restaurant. Influenced by his international culinary training, Pettifer helped craft the menu to include a variety of styles.

Now, the ever-changing menu keeps it interesting for customers and staff. The menu shifts daily with a mix of simple and intricate options.

"We have a very diverse eclectic mix of dishes from various parts of the world," Pettifer said, noting that the staff has a say in what goes on the menu. "I encourage everyone that works in the kitchen to come up with their own dishes and dishes make it onto the menu so they have a vested interested in what they are cooking.”

The basis for each dish, however, lies in the ability to get fresh ingredients - from seafood shipped in from the coast to produce from local farmers. The restaurant even has an exotic game supplier that helps provide items like wild boar and kangaroo meat.

The restaurant also has a pulse on the vegan and vegetarian community. There are always vegan items available on the menu and they are prepared by a vegan chef on staff.

The cocktail menu is also ever changing as the restaurant makes it own spice-infused syrups and blends.

While things are ever-changing Margaux, some things have remained the same since it opened more than two decades ago. The giant fish tank that resides in the back of the main dining area is a holdover from the building's past as an outdoor store. The restaurant has also added an outdoor patio complete with fountains and greenery.

Margaux's will celebrate its Silver Anniversary with a series of special events, food and wine pairings and a Lobster Fest on June 15.