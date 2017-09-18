You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

Message: * A friend wanted you to see this item from WRAL.com: http://wr.al/199Bi

— A local rescue shelter is looking for homes for cats and kittens that were displaced after Hurricane Irma devastated Jacksonville, Florida.

Safe Haven for Cats in Raleigh received on Sunday 30 cats that need emergency placement, according to shelter officials. Of these "furry" evacuees, 26 are kittens and four are adults.

The cats will be available for adoption in a few weeks after Safe Haven spays and neuters the animals and ensures they are in good health.

However, interested adopters are highly encouraged to visit the shelter now to help make room for the hurricane cats by adopting other felines.

According to staff at Safe Haven, the shelter is in urgent need of adopters, as the shelter was already at capacity due to a high-volume summer kitten season. To save time, potential adopters are encouraged to complete an application before visiting the shelter.

• Hurricane help: Give money, food, goods to help Harvey, Irma survivors

There are thousands of local animals in shelters that need homes year-round. Visit WRAL's pet adoption page for a list of resources.

• Pet Adoption Agencies