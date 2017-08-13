You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— The Raleigh real estate market will soon be in the national spotlight thanks to a local couple who are hoping to shed even more light on the great homes in the Triangle.

At first, Ashley and Jed Gronewalk thought the email asking if they wanted to take part in a reality show was a scam.

‘He said in the email, ‘I promise this is legit,’” Jed Gronewalk said.

A year and a half later, the whirlwind has finally come full circle after the pilot for the show, called “He Sells, She Sells” debuted Saturday on HGTV.

“It’s been pretty crazy. The whole process is a little surreal,” Jed Gronewalk said.

The Gronewalks- a husband and wife duo- are real estate agents in the Triangle. Camera crews followed them around for about seven weeks.

“We both bring investment properties to the table. I bring my choice house, he brings his choice house and we try to sell each other on the best house,” Ashley Gronewalk explained of the show’s premise.

The couple then decides on a house and joins together to renovate it. When it’s all said and done, the person whose house was chosen has to put it on the market.

“The ‘He Sells, She Sells’ title is pretty appropriate because, whether it’s what we’re going to buy at the grocery store or what house we’re going to renovate, we pretty much have to sell each other on everything,” Jed Gronewalk said.

The couple said Saturday’s premiere was just a pilot episode and the network will now decide if the show will become a regular series.

Whatever happens, they said they’re grateful they got the opportunity to put themselves out there and spotlight the Triangle real estate market.

“I think we’re just thrilled that we had the opportunity and now we just need some patience to sit and wait and hoping we get somewhere with it,” Jed Gronewalk said.

The Gronewalks said the pilot episode will likely air a few more times on HGTV before the network makes a decision about turning it into a regular series.