— Raleigh Raw, the Hargett Street smoothie and juice bar, will begin offering cannabis oil as an add-in to prepared drinks and for purchase by the bottle.

The store, on Facebook, acknowledged there was "much back and forth about its legality" and cited an article from The Guardian that calls cannabis "a medical miracle."

In 2014, North Carolina legalized the use of cannabidiol, also known as hemp oil and CBD oil, for the medical treatment of seizure disorders. Under the law, patients and doctors would have to register with the state to possess and administer the oil.