You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

Message: * A friend wanted you to see this item from WRAL.com: http://wr.al/18XZO

— Raleigh police are seeking resident feedback about the idea of body cameras during the first in a series of public meetings that begin Monday night.

Police in Raleigh have been wearing body cameras since October. At that point, there were just a few on the street as part of a test period to see which cameras would work best.

“It has to start with dialogue and actions following that dialogue, and so that is where it starts. The technology is just one facet, one more piece of equipment to add to what the officers are already out there utilizing,” said Raleigh Police Chief Cassandra-Deck-Brown.

The plan is to ultimately roll out body cameras to 600 Raleigh officers over the next three years.

During three separate meetings around the city Monday night, police will give a presentation explaining how the program is coming along.

The 45 minute presentation will also be made during the following Citizen Advisory Council meetings during July and August:

July 11 and Aug. 15 at Abbotts Creek Community Center at 950 Durant Road

July 11 at Tarboro Road Park at 121 Tarboro Street

July 12 and July 24 at Five Points Center for Active Adults at 2000 Noble Road

July 13 at Marsh Creek park at 3050 new Hope Road

July 13 at Barwell Road Center at 5857 Barwell Park Drive

July 17 at Lions Park at 516 Dennis Avenue

July 18 at Woodland Center at 5611 Jaguar Park Drive

July 20 at Green Road Community Center at 4201 Green Road

July 20 at Pullen Memorial Baptist Church at 1801 Hillsborough Street

July 24 at Roberts Park Community Center at 1300 East Martin Street

Aug. 8 at Northwest District at 8016 Glenwood Avenue

Aug. 22 at Jaycee Park Module at 2405 Wade Avenue

All meetings will be held at 7 p.m.