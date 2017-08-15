You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

Message: * A friend wanted you to see this item from WRAL.com: http://wr.al/18q21

— As opioid and heroin overdoses rise, the drug Naloxone has become a first line of defense to save lives. The medication is designed to rapidly reverse an opioid overdose.

The growing opioid problem has been called a national crisis by President Donald Trump, and health officials are calling it an epidemic.

Between 2015 and 2016, the number of opioid overdoses in Raleigh has increased by 180 percent and the number of opioid deaths has increased by 78 percent.

"That averages 4 overdose deaths a month in this access," Raleigh Police Chief Cassandra Deck-Brown said.



The numbers are behind Raleigh Police Chief Cassandra Deck-Brown's decision to have all 600 officers with the Raleigh Police Department trained on how to carry and administer Naloxone.

Raleigh officers will use of a nasal-spray form of the medication.

"We're in the business of saving lives and protecting lives as much as possible. This is really just another opportunity in how we can be effective in helping to reduce those casualties," Deck-Brown said.

The council didn't need to be convinced on the importance of the proposal.

"The opioid epidemic has greatly affected many across this city and on this council and any opportunity to save a life is worthwhile," council member Bonnie Gaylord said.

Deck-Brown expects officers to start carrying Naloxone sometime in October.