Local News
Raleigh police searching for missing 71-year-old
Posted 59 minutes ago
Raleigh, N.C. — Raleigh police are seeking public assistance in locating a 71-year-old man who has been missing since Sunday.
Elliot Bernard Haas was last seen in the area of Wakefield Pines Drive and was wearing a grey shirt and faded blue shorts.
Hass is described as being about 6 feet tall and weighing 200 pounds.
Police said no foul play is suspected in Hass’ disappearance.
Anybody who believes they may have seen Hass is asked to dial 911.
