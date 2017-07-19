You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

Message: * A friend wanted you to see this item from WRAL.com: http://wr.al/18cKC

— Raleigh police are seeking public assistance in locating a 71-year-old man who has been missing since Sunday.

Elliot Bernard Haas was last seen in the area of Wakefield Pines Drive and was wearing a grey shirt and faded blue shorts.

Hass is described as being about 6 feet tall and weighing 200 pounds.

Police said no foul play is suspected in Hass’ disappearance.

Anybody who believes they may have seen Hass is asked to dial 911.