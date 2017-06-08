You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— Raleigh police are searching for a 60-year-old woman who was last seen at about noon Thursday.

Jesslyn “Jessie” Overstreet, who police said suffers from a cognitive impairment, was last seen in the 400 block of Oberlin Road.

She was last seen wearing a light-colored coat, tan pants, purple shoes and a striped hat.

Anybody who believes they may have seen Overstreet is asked to call 911.