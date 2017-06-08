Local News
Raleigh police searching for missing 60-year-old woman
Posted 21 minutes ago
Raleigh, N.C. — Raleigh police are searching for a 60-year-old woman who was last seen at about noon Thursday.
Jesslyn “Jessie” Overstreet, who police said suffers from a cognitive impairment, was last seen in the 400 block of Oberlin Road.
She was last seen wearing a light-colored coat, tan pants, purple shoes and a striped hat.
Anybody who believes they may have seen Overstreet is asked to call 911.
