Raleigh police search for man who robbed bank
Posted 12:48 p.m. today
Updated 12:59 p.m. today
Raleigh, N.C. — Police are searching for a man who robbed a bank in Raleigh on Saturday morning.
Officers were dispatched around 10:51 a.m. to a robbery call at the Peoples Bank branch located at 3023 Capital Blvd. Police said the suspect walked into the bank and passed a note to the teller, who complied with the suspect's demands.
Police said the suspect is a white male in his 50s who is between 5 feet, 3 inches and 5 feet, 5 inches tall. He was wearing a ball cap and sunglasses during the robbery, and he fled on foot.
Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (919) 834-HELP.
