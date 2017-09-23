You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— Police are searching for a man who robbed a bank in Raleigh on Saturday morning.

Officers were dispatched around 10:51 a.m. to a robbery call at the Peoples Bank branch located at 3023 Capital Blvd. Police said the suspect walked into the bank and passed a note to the teller, who complied with the suspect's demands.

Police said the suspect is a white male in his 50s who is between 5 feet, 3 inches and 5 feet, 5 inches tall. He was wearing a ball cap and sunglasses during the robbery, and he fled on foot.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (919) 834-HELP.