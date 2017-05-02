Local News
Two shot in Raleigh near Green Road Park
Posted 10:40 p.m. today
Updated 13 minutes ago
Raleigh, N.C. — Two people were shot and injured near Green Road Park and Brockton Drive in Raleigh Tuesday night.
One victim was taken to the hospital in a personal vehicle.
Another victim was found several yards away and taken by ambulance to the hospital.
It is not clear if the two incidents are related.
