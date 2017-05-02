  • Weather

Two shot in Raleigh near Green Road Park

Raleigh, N.C. — Two people were shot and injured near Green Road Park and Brockton Drive in Raleigh Tuesday night.

One victim was taken to the hospital in a personal vehicle.

Another victim was found several yards away and taken by ambulance to the hospital.

It is not clear if the two incidents are related.

