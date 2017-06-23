Local News
Raleigh police respond to shooting on Wake Forest Road
Posted 34 minutes ago
Updated 14 minutes ago
Raleigh, N.C. — Raleigh police are investigating following a shooting on Wake Forest Road Friday night.
Authorities said officers responded to a shooting call behind the Bahama Breeze restaurant at 3309 Wake Forest Road at about 9:45 p.m.
The parking lot at the restaurant was blocked off Friday night and at least six police cruisers could be seen across the street at Duke Medicine Plaza.
No further information was immediately available
This story is developing. Check back for updates
