You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

Message: * A friend wanted you to see this item from WRAL.com: http://wr.al/18LNb

— Raleigh police responded to a shooting in the 1800 Cantwell Court, near Raleigh Boulevard, Thursday around 3:50 p.m.

There was no immediate information on number of victims or injuries.

This is a developing story.