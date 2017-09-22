You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— Raleigh police plan to hold a multi-agency DWI checkpoint somewhere in the city beginning Friday night and ending early Saturday morning.

The police department said the checkpoint will add to its normal DWI enforcement activities. Identifying and arresting impaired drivers is a primary goal of the checkpoint, but officials said they also hope to reduce the overall number of impaired drivers.

"While it would not be in the best interest of public safety to disclose an exact time span or location, motorists are advised that the Raleigh Police Department will conduct a multi-agency DWI checking station during the overnight hours preceding daylight on Saturday, September 23" the department said in a news release.