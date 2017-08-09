Local News
Raleigh police: Person robbed at gunpoint in Snoopy's parking lot
Posted 56 minutes ago
Raleigh, N.C. — A person was robbed at gunpoint on Wednesday morning in the parking lot of a Raleigh hot dog shop, according to police.
The robbery happened around 9:30 a.m. at the Snoopy's Hot Dogs & More location at 1931 Wake Forest Road.
It's unclear if authorities have a suspect.
