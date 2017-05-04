Raleigh police make arrest in fatal stabbing
Raleigh, N.C. — Charles Alvin Victor Bass, 21, has been charged with murder in connection with the death of Lamel Rayfield Truesdale, 27, who was stabbed to death Wednesday night in Raleigh.
Authorities responded to the intersection of North Raleigh Boulevard and Park Glen Drive at about 9 p.m. and located a man with stab wounds.
Truesdale was taken to WakeMed, where he was pronounced dead.
Anybody with information is asked to call Crime Stopper at 919-834-4357.
