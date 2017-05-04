  • Weather

    33 NC counties and 1 VA county are under alert, including Johnston and Wayne counties. Details

Local News

Raleigh police make arrest in fatal stabbing

Posted 12:13 a.m. today
Updated 11 minutes ago

One man was killed Wednesday night following a stabbing in Raleigh.
Map Marker  Find News Near Me

Map

Raleigh, N.C. — Charles Alvin Victor Bass, 21, has been charged with murder in connection with the death of Lamel Rayfield Truesdale, 27, who was stabbed to death Wednesday night in Raleigh.

Authorities responded to the intersection of North Raleigh Boulevard and Park Glen Drive at about 9 p.m. and located a man with stab wounds.

Truesdale was taken to WakeMed, where he was pronounced dead.

Anybody with information is asked to call Crime Stopper at 919-834-4357.

Triangle Area Special Offers
Comments

Please with your WRAL.com account to comment on this story. You also will need a Facebook account to comment.

Oldest First
View all