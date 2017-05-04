You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— Charles Alvin Victor Bass, 21, has been charged with murder in connection with the death of Lamel Rayfield Truesdale, 27, who was stabbed to death Wednesday night in Raleigh.

Authorities responded to the intersection of North Raleigh Boulevard and Park Glen Drive at about 9 p.m. and located a man with stab wounds.

Truesdale was taken to WakeMed, where he was pronounced dead.

Anybody with information is asked to call Crime Stopper at 919-834-4357.