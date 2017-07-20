You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— Raleigh police are investigating a stabbing that occurred on Western Boulevard on Thursday afternoon.

Authorities said the incident occurred in the 4000 block of Western Boulevard and police had blocked off a section of the street between Kent Road and the Interstate 440 interchange.

Authorities did not release the condition of the victim or say if any suspects were in custody.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.