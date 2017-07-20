Local News
Raleigh police investigate stabbing on Western Boulevard
Posted 6:11 p.m. today
Updated 7:04 p.m. today
Raleigh, N.C. — Raleigh police are investigating a stabbing that occurred on Western Boulevard on Thursday afternoon.
Authorities said the incident occurred in the 4000 block of Western Boulevard and police had blocked off a section of the street between Kent Road and the Interstate 440 interchange.
Authorities did not release the condition of the victim or say if any suspects were in custody.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Please sign in with your WRAL.com account to comment on this story. You also will need a Facebook account to comment.