Raleigh police cancel plans for weekend DWI checkpoint
Posted 7:00 a.m. today
Updated 35 minutes ago
Raleigh, N.C. — UPDATE: 12 p.m.: Raleigh police canceled plans to hold a multi-agency DWI checkpoint on Friday night into Saturday morning.
The police department did not give a reason for the cancellation.
————————
Raleigh police canceled plans to hold a multi-agency DWI checkpoint somewhere in the city beginning Friday night and ending early Saturday morning.
The police department said the checkpoint will add to its normal DWI enforcement activities. Identifying and arresting impaired drivers is a primary goal of the checkpoint, but officials said they also hope to reduce the overall number of impaired drivers.
"While it would not be in the best interest of public safety to disclose an exact time span or location, motorists are advised that the Raleigh Police Department will conduct a multi-agency DWI checking station during the overnight hours preceding daylight on Saturday, September 23" the department said in a news release.
Please sign in with your WRAL.com account to comment on this story. You also will need a Facebook account to comment.
Jim Frei Sep 22, 10:48 a.m.
Hey copper, I'll be drinking & driving on Six Forks Rd Saturday night....catch me if you can. I might even be texting too.
Scott Patterson Sep 22, 9:35 a.m.
Yeah that's unconstitutional.... I thought they had to be posted. Anybody that gets a DWI at this checkpoint, contact any reputable defense lawyer and he will get you off of this. Then civil suit the city to get reimbursed for an unconstitutional act.
Clif Bardwell Sep 22, 9:22 a.m.
Checkpoints should be unconstitutional. The government should not be allowed to arbitrarily stop people on the off chance they might find someone committing a crime. What's next? Door to door searches of people's houses on the off chance they'll find a meth lab?