— Raleigh police on Tuesday located and charged a suspect who was wanted for the Aug. 2 murder of a 27-year-old man.

Diallo Dwyan Daniels who was wanted for the murder of Juan Romero Reyes, who was shot and killed along the 300 block of Dacian Road.

Daniels, who was considered armed and dangerous, was located and charged with murder and two counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, according to police.

Two other people were injured in the southeast Raleigh shooting, according to previous reports.