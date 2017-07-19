You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— A Raleigh woman was charged Tuesday with stealing an $8,000 playhouse from her sister-in-law's backyard, police said.

Sozan Abboud Ibrahim, 38, of 4228 Palafox Court, was charged with breaking and entering and felony larceny.

Jessica Abboud told police she came home from work Monday evening and discovered that her daughter's playhouse was missing, according to an application for a warrant to search Ibrahim's home. About 50 Lalaloopsy dolls, other toys and an iPad mini were inside the playhouse, Abboud told police.

A witness told police that he saw somebody loading the playhouse onto a flatbed truck.

Meanwhile, Abboud found that the thieves had also gone inside her home and stolen a safe that contained a handgun, about $600 in cash and various documents, including birth certificates and Social Security cards, the search warrant application states.

Abboud's brother-in-law told her that he had seen the playhouse outside the home of his sister, Ibrahim.

Police seized the playhouse, the safe and other items, including some marijuana in a plastic bag from Ibrahim's house, according to the search warrant.