Raleigh pastor, viral video star to appear on NBC's 'Little Big Shots: Forever Young'
Posted 13 minutes ago
Raleigh, N.C. — Shirley Caesar, a 12-time Gospel Grammy award winner and pastor of Mount Calvary Word of Faith Church in Raleigh will appear on NBC's new show, "Little Big Shots: Forever Young."
"I'm older now, but I've still for my job," she joked. "I might have a little arthritis, I might have some bouts with my gout, but I still got joy."
Caesar joins a cast of guests, people from their 60s to over 100, showing off their remarkable talents.
"As long as I can talk and I have my strength, I'll always be singing some Gospel," she said.
Caesar is also a viral video sensation whose “You Name It Challenge,” taped during one of her passionate sermons, was a viral hit and has now been mixed and remixed thousands of times, by artists from Snoop Dogg to Chris Brown.
Next month, Shirley Caesar earns the Lifetime Achievement Award for her Gospel career.
