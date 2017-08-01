Local News
Raleigh officer involved in crash on Western Blvd.
Posted 41 minutes ago
Raleigh, N.C. — A police officer was involved in a minor crash overnight on Western Boulevard, according to Raleigh officials.
The officer was responding to a disturbance call Monday evening with his blue lights and sirens on, and a car failed to yield and went through the intersection, officials said.
Neither the officer or the woman driving the car were injured. Both cars sustained minor damages.
