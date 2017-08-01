You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— A police officer was involved in a minor crash overnight on Western Boulevard, according to Raleigh officials.

The officer was responding to a disturbance call Monday evening with his blue lights and sirens on, and a car failed to yield and went through the intersection, officials said.

Neither the officer or the woman driving the car were injured. Both cars sustained minor damages.