You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

Message: * A friend wanted you to see this item from WRAL.com: http://wr.al/16kas

— After days of above-normal temperature, the chill is finally here—but it's not sticking around for long.

Most towns around central North Carolina were above freezing on Friday morning, but wind chills made most places feel about 5 degrees colder.

Clear skies, dry air and light winds will help temperatures tumble quickly overnight, and morning lows on Saturday will be in the mid 20s.

New Year's Eve celebrations will have some cloud cover but will remain mostly dry, Fishel said. Temperatures will rise into the 50s in the afternoon but drop down into the high 30s overnight.

"The clouds will move in around noon and just sort of stay put for the rest of the evening," Fishel said.

Fishel said there's a very small chance of a few light showers around midnight for Raleigh's First Night celebration and Acorn Drop, but the real rain won't come until next year.

"We really set up for a wet pattern beginning Sunday," Fishel said. "It's likely to be very rainy for us."

Temperatures will continue to rise on Monday and will top out in the mid to upper 60s by Wednesday.