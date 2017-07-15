You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— Dozens of people ran through Raleigh on Saturday for a fun run in an effort to end partisan gerrymandering in North Carolina.

The End Gerrymandering Fun Run was put on by Common Cause NC, a Raleigh-based nonprofit, to "raise awareness about the threat gerrymandering poses to democracy." Runners started at Trophy Brewing Company and ran or walked the border of a gerrymandered district, according to the group's website.

Common Cause's national group, along with the state Democratic Party and Democratic voters, previously filed a lawsuit alleging the state's gerrymandering was unconstitutional.