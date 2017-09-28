You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— A Raleigh native who now lives in Puerto Rico is part of an organization to help provide some relief to hurricane victims on the island.

Katie Anderson, who now lives in Vieques, says the situation there is dire and the people need immediate help. People in Vieques are running out of food and water, and new reports show Puerto Rico is now running out of money too.

"Conditions are getting worse by the minute, they really are," Anderson said. "The infrastructure of the island is crumbling as we speak."

Anderson lives on the island but was in Raleigh for medical treatment when Hurricane Maria hit. She said she watched from afar as the island she adores suffered.

The organization ViequesLove initially formed as a way to rebuild the island, but after seeing how much help was needed, the group switched gears.



"So, our focus kind of had to switch from rebuilding later on to get in there and help," Anderson said.

On Monday, the group sent a plane packed with much-needed supplies, which included a bag of satellite phones. Many people have not been able to get in touch family and tell them they survived the storm.

"After we got down there, thousands of people have been able to line up for hours and call their loved ones and talk to their families," she said.

Much more aid is needed, and Anderson said she hopes she can spread the message to as many people as possible.

"We are all just a huge community on the island, and we just love Vieques, and we all just needed to help immediately," she said.

Anderson's brother, sister, nieces and nephew are still in Vieques, but are scheduled to arrive in Raleigh on Saturday.