— A North Carolina woman is stranded in Puerto Rico with her fiancé and two infant sons and her mother is desperately trying to bring the family back home after Hurricane Maria devastated the island.

Carol Veniez said her daughter and her family are safe, but the situation in Puerto Rico remains critical. She has been trying for days to get them back home to North Carolina without success.

Veniez said her daughter, Tiffany Veniez, and her family only have backpacks full of necessities for their twin boys and the clothes on their backs.

Their house in Puerto Rico and the rest of their belongings are a total loss and they’re relying on shelters and the kindness of people willing to open their doors.

Tiffany Veniez moved to Puerto Rico from North Carolina three years ago to become a teacher. Now, her mom said they’ve lost everything and when her daughter finally does return home with their family, they will likely never go back to Puerto Rico.

“She said she’s in survivor mode. The worst I heard here was the other night when they were trying to get to their house and their car got stuck a little bit so they had to push it. When they got out of the car there were a bunch of guys with masks on and machine guns and she said ‘mom, I thought I was going to die,’” Carol Veniez said. “So, their main concern is their safety right now. Like I’ve always said, in a disaster, the nice people get nicer, but the bad people get even worse.”

Tiffany Veniez and her family are booked on a Thursday flight to return to North Carolina and family members are holding their breath and hoping the plans work out.