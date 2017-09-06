You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— There is a mandatory evacuation order in place in Puerto Rico, but a man from Raleigh could not get out in time and is stuck weathering powerful Hurricane Irma in a hotel room.

Chris Clayton and friends flew in to San Juan last Thursday. They were aware of the impending hurricane, but were uncertain of the path. By Wednesday, there was no denying the fact that Hurricane Irma would hit the island.

Wind could be heard over Skype when Clayton talked to WRAL News.

"It's windy. You can hear the wind howling a little bit," Clayton said. "Kind of just like noisy."

He said it is not the vacation they had planned.

"The seas are fairly flat here when there is no storm, but as you can see, there's white caps," Clayton said.

Despite the storm, Clayton said he feels OK about where they are. They have been briefed on the resort's safety features and were reassured that the structure was made to withstand the wind.

"Having obviously been from North Carolina, and Fran, particularly when it came through Raleigh, I was much more worried than I am here," Clayton said.

They have been told to stay away from windows and to retreat to the bathroom if need be.

"The staff is taking really good care of all the people that are stuck here. We are just going to ride out the storm," he said.