— Mr. Morris Glass, a Holocaust survivor who lived in Raleigh for many years, has passed away, according to family members.

Glass, who was 11-years-old when Germany invaded Poland, survived more than four years in the ghettos beginning in 1939 before he was taken to Auschwitz. As an adult, he devoted much of his time sharing his stories with the local community.

In a 2016 interview, Glass said he remembers everything about the ordeal and said one of the most painful memories was the last time he waved goodbye to his mother and sisters.

“Once we were separated, I never saw my mom or my sisters ever,” he said. "It’s hard to believe that human beings can do that to other human beings."

Glass escaped from a Nazi train in 1945 and hid for three days until he was rescued. He said bitterness will always accompany the memories he has from that time period, but hatred is one thing he will never allow.

A funeral service will be held for Glass on Monday, Sept. 4 at 1 p.m. at the Brown-Wynne Funeral Home in Raleigh. An obituary has not yet been posted.