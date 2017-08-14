You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— A Raleigh man is gaining national attention for his controversial Twitter posts following the violence that broke out in Charlottesville, Va. over the weekend.

Social media can be a powerful tool when news happens and Logan Smith found out just how powerful this weekend.

“They are saying they are going to kill me, insulting my wife, insulting my family,” Smith said.

The negative comments are coming from people he called out on Twitter for participating in the rally in Charlottesville.

Smith, who is the communications director for Progress NC, is the face behind the Twitter account called “Yes, You’re Racist.” He started the account during the 2012 presidential campaign, but when he saw the images coming out of Virginia, he wanted to do something about it.

“One thing I did was to ask people if they recognized any of these people to just send me the names and public profiles and I will make them famous,” Smith said.

Smith’s inbox filled up with the names and hometowns of men in photos from the scene in Charlottesville. He said he did careful research before matching names with pictures. Once he did, the photos went viral.

“These aren’t just random faces in a crowd, these are real people. A lot of times, they are in our communities. They could be your neighbors, your coworkers, people you pass in the grocery store and I think it’s really important to put a spotlight on these people,” he said.

Despite the fact that he is now receiving death threats for the posts made on the Twitter account, he said he will continue to speak for what he believes is right.