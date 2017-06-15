You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— A Raleigh man convicted of killing his pregnant wife in 2006 is scheduled to be in court again Thursday for a hearing to seek a new trial.

Jason Young was found guilty of murdering his wife, Michelle Young, more than a decade ago. Michelle Young was found dead inside the couple's home.

The hearing is scheduled for 9:30 a.m.

A judge declared a mistrial in Young's original trial after the jury deadlocked. In the 2012 retrial, the jury found Young guilty of first-degree murder, and he was sentenced to life in prison.

He appealed his case in 2013, saying a Wake County superior court judge should not have allowed testimony at his 2012 trial about his 2-year-old daughter's behavior in the days after the murder.

Employees of the day care that the child attended testified during the trial that, six days after the crime, she appeared to re-enact her mother's attack with two dolls that resembled her parents.

In 2014, the North Carolina Court of Appeals ordered a new trial, saying Stephens should not have allowed testimony about the wrongful death lawsuit and child custody lawsuit, which the state then took to the North Carolina Supreme Court.

The state's high court sent it back down to the Appeals Court in 2015.