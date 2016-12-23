You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

Message: * A friend wanted you to see this item from WRAL.com: http://wr.al/16fhF

Elleston St. Patrick Baker, 34, of Raleigh has been accused of looking into a woman's apartment window.

Raleigh police were dispatched to the 2000 block of Quail Forest Drive in response to a report of a man "peeping" into the windows of an apartment

He fled when he realized he was seen by officers, but he was caught shortly after and arrested.

'It's kind of crazy. You hear about it all the time, but you don't think it's here," said neighbor Marcus McLeod, who has lived in the area for roughly three years.

Baker has has been arrested at least two other times since 2007 for secret peeping. He was released under $1000 bond and is no longer in custody. Police are calling this a sex offense.