Local News
Raleigh man charged with assaulting woman on N.C. State campus
Posted 7:40 p.m. today
Raleigh, N.C. — A Raleigh man faces charges for assaulting a woman on the campus of North Carolina State University.
Campus police said 22 year old Jaleel Liles was armed with a hatchet when he grabbed a woman in front of the D.H. Hill Library Tuesday.
Liles also had an outstanding warrant for assaulting and threatening to kill another woman in January. He is being held at the Wake County Jail.
