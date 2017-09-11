You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— A Raleigh man has been charged in a weekend crash that killed a taxi driver, police said Monday.

Dreshawn Sam Bynum, 24, was charged with murder, larceny of a motor vehicle, possession of a stolen motor vehicle, fleeing to elude arrest, felony hit-and-run and driving while impaired. He was expected to make his first court appearance on Monday afternoon.

Raleigh police officers were responding to a report of a suspicious vehicle behind the Walmart at 1725 New Hope Church Road at about 3:15 a.m. Saturday when they spotted a car matching the description of the vehicle speeding along New Hope Church Road.

The car collided with an Amigo Taxi at the intersection of New Hope Church Road and Atlantic Avenue. The taxi driver, whose name hasn't been released, was thrown from the cab and died at the scene, and the taxi then crashed into a nearby laundromat, police said,

Police said the car that hit the taxi had been reported stolen.