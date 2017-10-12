You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— A 20-year-old Raleigh man was arrested Wednesday night in Chapel Hill in connection to a rape that was reported a day earlier.

Kameron Dwayne Ballen, of Raleigh, was arrested and charged with second-degree forcible rape, according to Chapel Hill police. He was arrested on Pinegate Circle.

Ballen was jailed under a $200,000 secured bond.