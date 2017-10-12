Local News
Raleigh man arrested for Chapel Hill rape
Posted 11 minutes ago
N.C. — A 20-year-old Raleigh man was arrested Wednesday night in Chapel Hill in connection to a rape that was reported a day earlier.
Kameron Dwayne Ballen, of Raleigh, was arrested and charged with second-degree forcible rape, according to Chapel Hill police. He was arrested on Pinegate Circle.
Ballen was jailed under a $200,000 secured bond.
Please sign in with your WRAL.com account to comment on this story. You also will need a Facebook account to comment.