Raleigh man arrested for Chapel Hill rape

Kameron Dwayne Ballen

N.C. — A 20-year-old Raleigh man was arrested Wednesday night in Chapel Hill in connection to a rape that was reported a day earlier.

Kameron Dwayne Ballen, of Raleigh, was arrested and charged with second-degree forcible rape, according to Chapel Hill police. He was arrested on Pinegate Circle.

Ballen was jailed under a $200,000 secured bond.

