— After a lengthy fight for pay increases, Raleigh firefighters now face cuts to the time off they earn for vacation and sick leave.

The City Council last week approved without debate changes to various employment policies, from job classifications to performance reviews to paid leave, that officials said was part of the two-year overhaul of the pay structure for Raleigh city workers.

But firefighters argue the changes are in retaliation for their months of public lobbying for raises, which they say embarrassed city officials.

"It is obvious that the majority of this council, led by Mayor (Nancy) McFarlane, does not care about public safety employees and are specifically targeting us and punishing us for blemishing their image over the past year," firefighter Nick Rhodes said in a Facebook post.

The changes include eliminating years of service when calculating how much vacation time firefighters earn each month. Under the new policy, every firefighter gets 12 hours off per month worked, but Rhodes notes that firefighters work 24-hour shifts, so they have to use two vacation days to get a day off.

Firefighters get only eight hours of pay for holidays, and if they have to work both the actual holiday and the city's designated day off – if Christmas is on a Saturday or Sunday, for example, the city will designate a weekday to close its offices – they will get bonus pay for only one of the two and regular pay for the other.

Rhodes also noted that many firefighters work part-time jobs when off duty to make ends meet, and Raleigh's new policies prevent them from using city sick leave if they get hurt or sick on their second jobs.

"It feels like we were betrayed," Rhodes said Thursday. "It feels like they gave with one hand and took from the other. They're trying to put out this perception to the public that we're getting huge pay raises, but at the same time, they're taking benefits away from us."

Councilman David Cox said he didn't understand the impact of the changes when he voted for them.

"We're all only human, so when something like this happens, we have to take a step back, take a deep breath, go over it and fix it," Cox said.

Raleigh spokesman John Boyette said the policy changes "were intended to address some inconsistencies we have across our organization" from the compensation system overhaul. The City Council raised starting salaries for firefighters from $33,654 to $39,200 this year, which officials said is the highest starting salary in any municipality in the Triangle. Veteran firefighters also received a pay boost in the city budget.

McFarlane called the policies complicated and said city staff would work to clarify them and tweak them as needed. Raleigh's Civil Service Commission was set to meet Thursday afternoon discuss the criticisms and make recommendations to the council, which could take them up next Tuesday.