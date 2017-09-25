You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— The impact on daily life that the Raleigh City Council holds for a population approaching half a million far outweighs the level of interest those citizens have in their upcoming election, according to political scientist David McLennon, a Meredith College professor.

"The direction of the city is so important," McLennon said.

Residents rely on council members to make decisions like "the taxes they pay and services they receive," he said.

Twenty people are vying for the Raleigh council's seven seats.

Hot button issues include public transportation, investment in infrastructure and affordable housing – all drivers of growth for the city.

"When we’re talking about things like affordable housing and transportation, we could go in very different directions depending on the composition of the council."

Those issues are at stake in the Raleigh general election, which will take place Oct. 10. Early voting has already started at the downtown Wake County Board of Elections Office. It expands to five additional sites next week. The polls are open from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Election Day.

McLennon said, historically, that only about 10 to 12 percent of registered voters will participate.

"Municipal elections have low turnouts. It’s probably going to be fairly modest," he said.

Low turnout means close races. In 2015, the last time a city council election happened during an off year, two of the seats were decided by fewer than 300 votes.