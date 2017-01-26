You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— A Raleigh committee on Thursday will begin the process of drafting regulations for short-term home rentals, such as AirBnB, two years after deciding not to enforce a ban on them.

Raleigh's city council recently launched a task force to study the rental services that allow people to stay for 30 days or less. There are currently no rules dictating the services' use, which provides a de facto ban.

Council members decided not to enforce the ban, though, until formal rules were in place. The council has since considered a few proposals but have not agreed on a solution.

The group's first meeting is from 5 - 7 p.m at Raleigh City Hall located at 222 W. Hargett St.